Coronavirus: Last ferry from French port sails to England
The last ferry has left Roscoff in France on its way to Plymouth, with no more scheduled for at least three weeks.
For many of those on board it was the last part of a long and stressful journey to try and get back to the UK from all over Europe.
It was a very different type of trip though, with the ferry's restaurants and shops closed for the duration of the voyage, and passengers encouraged to stay in their cabins and avoid the communal areas.
18 Mar 2020
