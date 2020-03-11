'My dad was away for six years of my life'

Video

Royal Navy serviceman's daughter Alex describes the heartache of losing her dad for years of her life.

She reveals the effect of not being able to speak to her dad and the toll it has taken on her, while questioning the support that children like her get at school.

The Ministry of Defence says there are between 38,000 and 175,000 dependants of military personnel in education.

Its Education Support fund to support schools with service children ended in 2017.

Alex is now an apprentice at the charity Home-Start UK supporting service children with help and advice.

