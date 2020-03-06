Meet the mullet master

Video

Graphic designer and skateboarder Rob Ayton, 31, has just added another title to his name: Top international mullet at Mulletfest 2020.

The annual event is held in Kurri Kurri, a small town in New South Wales, Australia.

Rob, from Bideford, Devon, says he was never a fan of the mullet and only got one "for a laugh" three years ago.

But the much-maligned style has grown on him.