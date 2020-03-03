Meet Extinction Rebellion's top cop
Video

Extinction Rebellion's 'top cop': A personal view

Extinction Rebellion has a handful of former police officers among its ranks.

But Rob Hooper, who was a chief superintendent in the Devon and Cornwall force, is the protest group's most senior former police officer.

In a personal view, he describes his journey from one side of the barricades to the other.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 03 Mar 2020
