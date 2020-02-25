Video

Conducting musicians from Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is not the most common way of celebrating becoming a centenarian.

But for Arthur Wellard, it was exactly what he wanted to do, having discovered he has a flair for the baton at the age of 97.

He learnt to conduct as part of a project set up by the BSO working to engage elderly people and young children in its work.

Arthur performed with two members of the orchestra in front of his family, friends and fellow care home residents, in Devon.