Near-miss 'could have killed me', says cyclist

Video

A cyclist said she feared for her life as an overtaking car narrowly missed a truck in the oncoming lane.

In video recorded by vet Emily Simcock on her bike, the driver is seen cutting in front of her as the approaching truck flashes its lights in warning.

It happened on the B3344 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton in Devon.

"If the car had hit that lorry I would be dead," said 42-year-old Ms Simcock.

Cycling UK said the car "rushing to overtake" put "Emily, themselves and other road users at risk".