Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Near-miss 'could have killed me', says cyclist
A cyclist said she feared for her life as an overtaking car narrowly missed a truck in the oncoming lane.
In video recorded by vet Emily Simcock on her bike, the driver is seen cutting in front of her as the approaching truck flashes its lights in warning.
It happened on the B3344 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton in Devon.
"If the car had hit that lorry I would be dead," said 42-year-old Ms Simcock.
Cycling UK said the car "rushing to overtake" put "Emily, themselves and other road users at risk".
-
11 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window