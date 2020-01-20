Fly-through reveals new rail plans

Media player
Fly-through reveals new Dawlish rail plans
New plans to move a coastal railway have been released in a computer-animated simulation by Network Rail.
The designs show a new layout which could keep falling rocks off the track by moving it closer to the sea.
The vulnerable section of railway was closed for six weeks following a landslide in 2014.
20 Jan 2020
