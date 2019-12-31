Why I stuck by my drug addict son
Martin Hopkins has been a drug addict for most of his adult life.

The BBC filmed him in Plymouth two years ago when he was last seen heading off to buy heroin.

We caught up again with Martin, who has been clean for 14 months, and spoke with him and his mother about their journey together.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

