Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Why I stuck by my drug addict son'
Martin Hopkins has been a drug addict for most of his adult life.
The BBC filmed him in Plymouth two years ago when he was last seen heading off to buy heroin.
We caught up again with Martin, who has been clean for 14 months, and spoke with him and his mother about their journey together.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
31 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window