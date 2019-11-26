Media player
Video
Wildcats 'to return to England' after long absence
Scottish wildcats were bred at a special facility in Devon over the summer.
It is believed they became extinct in England when one was shot in the North in 1849.
They last record of wildcats in southern England was in the 16th Century, said the Devon Wildlife Trust.
If the breeding project continues successfully they could be returned to the English countryside.
26 Nov 2019
