Wildcats last seen in 19th century return
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wildcats 'to return to England' after long absence

Scottish wildcats were bred at a special facility in Devon over the summer.

It is believed they became extinct in England when one was shot in the North in 1849.

They last record of wildcats in southern England was in the 16th Century, said the Devon Wildlife Trust.

If the breeding project continues successfully they could be returned to the English countryside.

  • 26 Nov 2019