The women carving out a new life in carpentry
A carpentry course is aiming to help women who are either on probation or unemployed improve their lives.

Funded by the so-called "Tampon Tax" - a 5% VAT charge on sanitary products - Women Build has even inspired one student to return to college to take her GCSEs.

  • 13 Nov 2019
