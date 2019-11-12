Take a look inside a 63-student classroom

Video

There are a total of 63 students in Broadclyst Primary School's Year 6.

The "super-sized" class is led by two teachers and two assistants. Each pupil at the school, near Exeter, has access to a £750 computer kit.

The class sticks together in the lecture theatre for core subjects, but breaks into groups for science, music, art, PE and drama.

While unions have highlighted their concerns about the size of the class, head teacher Jonathan Bishop says his school is offering its pupils an education "fit for the 21st Century".