Eight-year-old's secret poppy mission completed
An eight-year-old girl is trying to encourage her neighbours to remember those who have died fighting for their country by decorating her street with poppies.
Maisie had been planning the secret operation for weeks, but got a surprise helping hand organised by the Royal British Legion.
29 Oct 2019
