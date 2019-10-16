Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dexter Spence: Living with leukaemia aged six
Dexter Spence, 6, has been recognised with a national award for his bravery following his diagnosis with leukaemia in January 2018.
The day before his diagnosis he had started a sore throat and when a rash appeared the next day his mother took him to hospital and the cancer was discovered.
Dexter won the Inspirational Child award at the 2019 WellChild Awards.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-50072703/dexter-spence-living-with-leukaemia-aged-sixRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window