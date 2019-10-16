Living with Leukaemia
Dexter Spence: Living with leukaemia aged six

Dexter Spence, 6, has been recognised with a national award for his bravery following his diagnosis with leukaemia in January 2018.

The day before his diagnosis he had started a sore throat and when a rash appeared the next day his mother took him to hospital and the cancer was discovered.

Dexter won the Inspirational Child award at the 2019 WellChild Awards.

