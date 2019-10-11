Dying man marries 'love of his life'
Video

Dying man marries 'love of my life' in Devon

Myles Harrison, 27, was told in January he was terminally ill with a brain tumour.

He knew time was precious and so he asked the "love of his life" Liz, 29, to marry him.

Within two weeks the north Devon couple had tied the knot, with the help of the hospice where he lives.

  • 11 Oct 2019
