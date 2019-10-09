Special constable: I was excluded from school three times
Bikespace: 'Learning to fix bikes the only reason I sat GCSEs'

Special constable Jack Edgecombe was excluded from three schools because of his behaviour.

But a spell with a Plymouth organisation Bikespace turned his life around.

He says learning how to fix bikes and his mother were the only reasons he sat any of his GCSEs.

