Father and son cooking team provide for shelter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Father-and-son cooking team provide for shelter

A father-and-son team have started cooking food for homeless shelters like the one that helped them when they arrived in Devon.

Mike Trower and his son Cody, three, who now live in Paignton, stayed in a shelter for six weeks last year.

Now that they're back on their feet, they're using their YouTube channel "Cooking with Cody" to give back to the community.

  • 06 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Faces of homeless inspire student's work