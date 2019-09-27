Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dyslexic tattooist: I avoided writing on people
Plymouth tattooist Doc Price, who is bowing out at the age of 86, is a legend in the business.
But as he prepared to put down his needles, he said he had always tried to avoid text in his tattoos.
He admits that he has made a few mistakes - but few have complained.
27 Sep 2019
