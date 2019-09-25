Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dartmoor visitors urged stop feeding ponies with cake
Visitors to Dartmoor are being urged to stop feeding cake and sandwiches to ponies.
Officials say those foods can make ponies seriously ill.
The snacks also attract the animals to the roadside where they are sometimes hit by cars.
Primary school pupils Willow Schwab and Sienna Gatfield, have joined the campaign to protect the ponies.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-49798458/dartmoor-visitors-urged-stop-feeding-ponies-with-cakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window