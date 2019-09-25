Visitors criticised for feeding ponies 'cake'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dartmoor visitors urged stop feeding ponies with cake

Visitors to Dartmoor are being urged to stop feeding cake and sandwiches to ponies.

Officials say those foods can make ponies seriously ill.

The snacks also attract the animals to the roadside where they are sometimes hit by cars.

Primary school pupils Willow Schwab and Sienna Gatfield, have joined the campaign to protect the ponies.

  • 25 Sep 2019