Heart ploughed into field to celebrate anniversary

Heart ploughed into field to celebrate AONB anniversary
A heart has been ploughed into a field to celebrate 70 years since the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act was passed.
The South Devon area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) marked the anniversary at South Down Farm, Malborough, near Salcombe.
Patron of South Devon AONB Jonathan Dimbleby was guest of honour at the event.
23 Sep 2019
