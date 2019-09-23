Media player
Sidmouth Fatberg gives up hidden secrets
A fatberg in Sidmouth, Devon made headlines for its sheer size.
The massive 'berg had been building up in the sewers of the seaside town for decades.
When it was removed it left us wondering, what exactly was in it? Apart from fat, of course.
You may be amazed at what we found.
You can see more about this on Inside Out South West on the BBC iPlayer.
23 Sep 2019
