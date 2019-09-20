Video

The wreckage of a battleship in the Bristol Channel has been granted protected status by the government.

HMS Montagu became grounded near the Isle of Lundy in 1906 and had to be salvaged and broken up.

The protection was granted partly as a result of archaeological material gathered by a group of wounded veterans, who dived on the wreck last summer.

Among the findings were armour plating, gun turrets and shells left behind by the salvage operation.