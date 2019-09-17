Former criminal is top chef
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You can turn your life around' says top chef

Chef Jamie Roger's restaurant, Twenty_Seven, in Kingsbridge, Devon, has just won South West Restaurant of the Year at the Taste of the West awards.

He was expelled from school in Year 7 and later sent to a young offenders institution at the age of 15.

He says hard work can get you anywhere, even if you do not have the best start in life.

  • 17 Sep 2019