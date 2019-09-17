Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'You can turn your life around' says top chef
Chef Jamie Roger's restaurant, Twenty_Seven, in Kingsbridge, Devon, has just won South West Restaurant of the Year at the Taste of the West awards.
He was expelled from school in Year 7 and later sent to a young offenders institution at the age of 15.
He says hard work can get you anywhere, even if you do not have the best start in life.
-
17 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window