Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
County Lines: Drug gang share videos on social media
Members of a gang who used children as young as 13 to deliver drugs have been jailed.
The group was selling up to £10,000 of drugs per week to local users in Exeter, Devon, and moving the money to London where they were from.
Five gang members previously admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and two were found guilty at trial at Exeter Crown Court.
Judge Timothy Rose said so-called county lines was a "despicable trade".
The video shows them flaunting large amounts of cash, and mocking police, saying "they can never defeat us".
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-49609407/county-lines-drug-gang-share-videos-on-social-mediaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window