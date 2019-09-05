Singer cycles with piano on her bike
Ilfracombe busker Chloe Aston pedals music on her piano bike

Chloe Aston used to busk with a guitar, but when she found her fingers hurting through hours of strumming, she and her dad didn't exactly choose the obvious solution.

They came up with the piano-on-a-bike, which has made Chloe a bit of a celebrity around her home town of Ilfracombe, Devon.

She and dad Lee built the unusual form of transport together and it comes with a built-in mixer, amplifier and headset.

