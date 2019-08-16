Winner announced at British Firework Championships
British Firework Championships winner crowned

The winner of the British Firework Championships has been announced.

Five of the country's top firework companies each produced a 10-minute display to wow the judges and crowds.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Plymouth for the second and last day of the championships on Thursday.

