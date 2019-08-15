Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British Firework Championships 'an amazing spectacle'
Crowds have gathered for the first day of the British Firework Championships.
Six of the country's top firework companies compete in the event in Plymouth, each with a 10-minute slot to wow the judges and crowds.
The competition began with two performances on Wednesday evening and the winner will be announced on Thursday night after the others have performed.
15 Aug 2019
