Replica Mayflower built to be burned
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Replica Mayflower built to be burned in Great Torrington

A group of volunteers have built a life-size replica of the Mayflower - but only so they can burn it down for charity.

The Great Torrington Cavaliers will have spent five years on the project when they set fire to it next year.

Next year is the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower taking the pilgrim fathers from Plymouth to the US and the bonfire is one part of planned celebrations in Devon.

  • 28 Jul 2019