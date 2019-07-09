Video

A parade of 40 colourful and unique elephants has arrived in Plymouth.

Elmer's Big Parade in support of St Luke's Hospice can be seen in the city for 10 weeks over the summer

The elephant statues painted by artists form a trail around the city.

They are based on Plymouth-born author David McKee's children's book creation Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Similar trails are taking place in Ipswich and Tyne and Wear.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris