Forty Elmer the elephants form city trail
Elmer the elephant statues to form Plymouth trail

A collection of 40 brightly painted elephants forming a trail around Plymouth are due to attract thousands of people to the city.

The statues are based on Elmer the famous patchwork elephant, who was created by David McKee.

The elephants will be on show around Plymouth for 10 weeks before being auctioned off to raise money for charity St Luke's Hospice.

  • 04 Jul 2019
