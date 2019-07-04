Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elmer the elephant statues to form Plymouth trail
A collection of 40 brightly painted elephants forming a trail around Plymouth are due to attract thousands of people to the city.
The statues are based on Elmer the famous patchwork elephant, who was created by David McKee.
The elephants will be on show around Plymouth for 10 weeks before being auctioned off to raise money for charity St Luke's Hospice.
-
04 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-48857341/elmer-the-elephant-statues-to-form-plymouth-trailRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window