Control call on kung-fu knife teaching

Video

It would "take a death" to change licensing rules for Chinese martial arts teachers, the sport's governing body has warned.

There is no legal requirement for instructors, some of whom use knives, to have relevant qualifications.

Torquay instructor Fiorindo Ardesi - pictured in this footage - is one of many unregistered martial arts instructors and said he had "never heard" of the BCCMA but said he would consider joining.

The knife used in training has a blunt edge and a rounded tip.

The British Council for Chinese Martial Arts (BCCMA) has called for mandatory registration of instructors.