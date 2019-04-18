Media player
Cave rescue diver Josh Bratchley 'wanted pizza'
A diver who was rescued after being stuck underground for 28 hours said he was fine and asked if he could have a pizza.
Josh Bratchley, who helped to save the Thai cave schoolboys, had to be rescued from a cave himself after becoming trapped.
18 Apr 2019
