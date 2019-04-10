Media player
'Baking was my escape from anxiety'
A girl who was bullied as a child is using her baking company to help others overcome anxiety.
Georgie Rowe opened a cake shop when she was just 17 years old, and now invites school children to learn too.
She said they come in for a couple of hours a week "to forget everything, and concentrate on baking cakes".
10 Apr 2019
