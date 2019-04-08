Accused councillor hits camera outside court

Video

A councillor has confronted journalists for filming him as he made his way to court to face three counts of sexual assault.

Brian Greenslade, 70, hit a camera outside Barnstaple Magistrates' Court and said the reporters were interfering with his "human rights".

Mr Greenslade is accused of indecently assaulting a woman in Exeter and another woman in Barnstaple between January 1994 and December 1995.

He also faces a charge of sexual assault on a woman in Exeter in 2005.

The Barnstaple North councillor and former leader of Devon County Council spoke in the court hearing to confirm his date of birth and address.

He denied the sexual assaults and was released on bail.