Making animals human
Roadkill animals dressed as humans

Here is a glimpse into the work of a Goth taxidermist.

Kelly Potts Martinez, from Monkokehampton in Devon, transforms dead animals into clothed "people".

This style of anthropomorphic taxidermy was popularised in the Victoria era, and may seem macabre to modern tastes.

  • 02 Apr 2019
