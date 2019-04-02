Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roadkill animals dressed as humans
Here is a glimpse into the work of a Goth taxidermist.
Kelly Potts Martinez, from Monkokehampton in Devon, transforms dead animals into clothed "people".
This style of anthropomorphic taxidermy was popularised in the Victoria era, and may seem macabre to modern tastes.
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-47780163/devon-taxidermist-dresses-roadkill-as-humansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window