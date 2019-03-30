Women walking 120 miles with legs bound
Sisters walking 120 miles through Devon with legs tied together

Two sisters are walking 120 miles with their legs tied together in an effort to raise money for charity.

Claire Moorman and Charlie Cooper are hiking across Devon in memory of three mums who lost their battle with cancer.

They say their biggest fear is navigation - they'll be walking through Exmoor and Dartmoor, and neither knows how to use a compass.

All the money they raise will go to Rowcroft Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

