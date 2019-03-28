Video

A 210ft (64m) chunk of congealed fat - known as a fatberg - found in the sewers of a seaside town has been removed.

The big "beast", made of solid fat, wet wipes and grease, was discovered under The Esplanade in Sidmouth in December.

South West Water (SWW) said the fatberg was the biggest it had seen and took nearly eight weeks to remove.

The water provider said 36 tanker loads of debris, each containing 3,000 gallons, were excavated by its team.