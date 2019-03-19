Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Benefits cheat filmed running at dog show
Investigators have filmed a woman who claimed she couldn't walk running around at a dog show.
Linda Avery, 57, who fraudulently claimed £12,500 in benefits, initially aroused the suspicions of the Department for Work and Pensions when she posted a pictures of herself at the more famous Crufts show.
They then filmed her at this show in Paignton, Devon.
She was sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 100 hours of unpaid work, and up to 20 rehabilitation requirement days.
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-47623867/crufts-benefit-cheat-filmed-running-at-devon-dog-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window