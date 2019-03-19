Media player
Hundreds pay tribute to Big Issue seller
Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Paignton to remember a man the Devon town took to its heart.
They applauded as the procession paused for a moment on Monday outside the supermarket where Tony Lucas had been a seller of The Big Issue.
Tony, 52, died after collapsing at his pitch, where he had worked for more than 10 years.
19 Mar 2019
