Giant sculpture arrives on barge
Watch as the UK's largest bronze sculpture makes its way into Plymouth for the first time.
Named "Messenger", the 7m (23ft) tall crouching woman, made from 200 individual panels, will be installed outside the Theatre Royal.
Guests will walk between her legs to enter the building.
18 Mar 2019
