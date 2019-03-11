Crew saved from burning container ship
Video

Royal Navy save crew from burning container ship

Watch as the Royal Navy attempts a rescue of 27 crew on board a burning container ship.

HMS Argyll was returning home to Plymouth, Devon, when its crew were called to assist the Grande America, 150 miles off the French coast on Sunday night.

The ship's cargo of containers and cars had caught fire, forcing its crew to abandon ship and board a lifeboat that was then damaged in rough conditions.

