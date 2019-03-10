Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fisherman in 'good spirits' after rescue off Devon coast
A fisherman is in "good spirits" after falling overboard into "very rough seas" off the Devon coast.
Coastguards said he was in the water - in sea temperatures of 9C (48F) - for an hour before they found him in an area off Salcombe.
They added there could have been a "very different outcome" had he not been wearing a lifejacket.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has released footage of the two-minute rescue.
-
10 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-47514407/fisherman-in-good-spirits-after-rescue-off-devon-coastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window