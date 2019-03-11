Video

A former Royal Marine who lost his leg has completed a solo row across the Atlantic.

Lee Spencer, 49, from Horrabridge, Devon, set off on 9 January, and finished the epic row in 60 days.

The previous able-bodied record for crossing continent to continent was 96 days and 12 hours.

Mr Spencer tackled the challenge to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity and the Endeavour Fund.