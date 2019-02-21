Video

A video shows staff at Dartmoor Zoo demonstrating a tug-of-war with a tiger that animal rights groups has branded as disrespectful to animals.

Visitors are charged £15 to try and pull a piece of meat out of the mouth of either a lion or a tiger.

The zoo said visitor engagement is an "important part of developing empathy with and respect for zoo animals".

"Well-managed big cat tug-of-war activities offer lions the opportunities to engage in a physically and mentally challenging activity.

"Such activities are a well recognised part of the evolving improvements in animal welfare that we see in modern zoo facilities," the zoo added.