World record broken by market auction
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hatherleigh Market breaks auction world record

Residents in the village of Hatherleigh, Devon, have broken the world record for the most items sold at a single auction.

In a bid to raise money to buy the market and stop it being knocked down for housing, auctioneer Philip Pyle sold more than 1,000 lots in less than 24 hours.

The previous record was 610 lots, set in 2010 in Brazil.

  • 14 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Bank 'used to hide Crown Jewels' is sold