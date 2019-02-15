Why I ditched digital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Newlyn film-maker Mark Jenkin: Why I ditched digital

Switching from digital to traditional film-making techniques means many more hours work.

But for film-maker Mark Jenkin, from Newlyn, Cornwall, the rewards of reeling back the years outweigh the hard labour.

His work has been applauded by critics.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 15 Feb 2019
Go to next video: No mobile, no emails, no problem