Video
Virtual reality: The training video for nuclear engineers
Take a look at the virtual reality training programmes that will soon be used to train nuclear engineers.
Researchers at Exeter University have teamed up with VR programmers Cineon to produce training for high-risk jobs.
The immersive technology means engineers can be trained before the facilities have even been built.
They are also developing counter-terrorism exercises for the Metropolitan Police.
Video Journalist: Chris Quevatre
11 Feb 2019
