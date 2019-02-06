Media player
Workers begin to clear giant Sidmouth fatberg
Workers from South West Water have been lowered into the sewers of Sidmouth to begin clearing a massive fatberg.
The clearance teams are wearing body suits and will put on full breathing apparatus because of the dangerous gases released by the fatberg.
06 Feb 2019
