Dunkirk veteran Garth Wright dies aged 99
One of the last survivors of the Dunkirk evacuation nearly 80 years ago has died.
Garth Wright, 99, had been described as the "grandfather of Plymouth". The Last Post was played at his funeral.
In 2000, the BBC travelled with him to France for the 60th anniversary of the evacuation of Allied troops from northern France.
05 Feb 2019
