How much plastic is in this jumper?
University researchers are investigating the amount of man-made fibres released into the waste stream by domestic washing machines.
Research by the University of Plymouth suggests an average wash releases up to 700,000 man-made fibres.
The BBC filmed inside a machine as the university's marine scientist Imogen Napper put a polyester jumper through the wash.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
12 Feb 2019
