Kite surfer 'jumps' 200m over sand spit in Dawlish

Professional kite surfer Olly Bridge gets the "leap of his life" in a 200m jump.

The 21-year-old former European kite surfing champion from Exmouth launched into the air from a tidal pool over a sand spit at Dawlish in Devon.

Strong winds sent him soaring safely over the sand, in a jump which he thinks is the first of its kind.

  • 28 Jan 2019
